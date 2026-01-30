Trump Orders DC Car Race for August

President Trump wants roaring engines added to the nation's birthday party. In a move timed to the republic's 250th anniversary this year, Trump on Friday signed an executive order directing federal agencies to stage an IndyCar street race near the National Mall in August, to be branded the America250 Grand Prix, NBC News reports. The Interior and Transportation departments are instructed to work with DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to map out a course that loops around Washington's major monuments and to fast-track the permits needed, according to a White House fact sheet.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is authorized to tap existing funds to help put on the event, while IndyCar said it has agreed to hold the race the weekend of Aug. 21-23. Bowser welcomed the announcement, telling Axios in a statement that hotel and restaurant business will boom and that the event will show "there's no better city, people, and backdrop for major sports events"; FIFA took a pass on holding World Cup games there this summer. Series owner Roger Penske said it will be a "tremendous racing spectacle." To get to that point, logistical issues have to be settled, including:

Building a temporary street circuit in the nation's capital in just a few months.

Managing security around federal landmarks.

Resolving legal questions over advertising on or near Capitol grounds, where commercial signage is normally prohibited.

Finding a way to allow drones and aerial photography to cover the race without compromising nearby government installations.

A White House official said administration officials believe they can avoid needing explicit congressional approval and are exploring ways around the sponsorship issue through the Transportation Department.