Ray J: I Might Not Make It to 2027

Ray J says he's been put on eight different medications after doctors warned him his heart is failing and his time may be limited. Per TMZ , the 45-year-old singer, rapper, and reality-TV personality was hospitalized in Las Vegas earlier this month with severe pneumonia and chest pains, and that specialists later delivered a grim assessment: They allegedly don't know how long he has to live and have advised him to stay in bed and stick to his drug regimen, the outlet notes .

Ray J says half of his heart has turned "black" and is functioning at about 60%, and that he doubts he'll live past this year. "2027 is definitely a wrap for me," he says in a video posted to social media earlier this week. According to the performer, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., his prescriptions now include Lipitor, Jardiance, Entresto, and other meds typically given to patients at high risk of heart failure.

He said doctors have warned he may need a pacemaker or defibrillator, but he won't know more until a follow-up appointment in about two weeks. Ray J also said he's been ordered to stop drinking and smoking, something he described as difficult but necessary. Ray J noted that a criminal protective order preventing him from seeing his children has been emotionally devastating and pushed him to rethink his lifestyle.

He also spoke about a plan to travel to Haiti in search of alternative treatment, saying he's aware of the unrest there but believes, based on his own research, that the country may have cures for various illnesses, including heart disease. "If I come out of this," he tells TMZ, "I'll be stronger and a better person." People notes that, in a Sunday Instagram post, Ray J said that "everything'll be all right," as long as he remains "on the right path."