DOJ Mistakenly Publishes Nude Images in Epstein Case Files

The federal government's massive document dump in the Jeffrey Epstein case has now created a new problem of its own, the New York Times reports. As part of its attempts to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the Justice Department posted more than three million pages of records online Friday, along with 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. The law requires officials to obscure sexually explicit material and information that could identify victims. Yet a New York Times review found nearly 40 nude photos—apparently from Epstein's personal collection—left fully visible, including both bodies and faces of at least seven young women or possibly teenage girls, in locations that appeared to include his private island and bedrooms.

After the Times alerted the department on Saturday and then again the next day, when it flagged more photos, officials moved to remove or further redact the flagged images. A Justice Department spokeswoman said staff were "working around the clock" to address victim concerns and to apply additional redactions to personally identifying details and images "of a sexual nature," promising that documents would be republished once "proper redactions" were in place.

Victims and their advocates say the errors go far beyond a technical glitch. Annie Farmer, who has testified that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell abused her as a teenager, called the release "extremely disturbing" and said it shattered her belief that the government would protect victims. "It's hard to imagine a more egregious way of not protecting victims than having full nude images of them available for the world to download," she said. Attorney Brittany Henderson, representing a woman publicly identified in the files for the first time, described the redaction failures as "abhorrent" and denounced the "level of carelessness" shown toward the women. See the full story at the Times.