College Freshman in Arizona Dies After Frat Event

A college freshman in Arizona is dead and three members of the fraternity he was trying to join are under arrest in Flagstaff, reports Fox 10 . The 18-year-old pledge candidate who died has not been identified. Police say he attended an off-campus "rush" event at Delta Tau Delta where he drank alcohol and was found unresponsive early Saturday. Details of exactly what transpired the previous night have not been made public, and the cause and manner of death are pending from the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Three NAU students—Carter Eslick, Ryan Creech, and Riley Cass, all 20 years old and senior members of the frat—were arrested and booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on suspicion of hazing. The Arizona Republic reports that the death has "stunned" the campus of approximately 20,000 students. "This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his family, friends and all members of our community who are grieving," the university said in a statement.

Delta Tau Delta's national office confirmed the local chapter has been placed on suspension and is barred from all activities during the investigations. "Our position on hazing is clear: It is the antithesis of brotherhood," CEO Jack Kreman said. The Theta Omega chapter was re-established at NAU in 2022 after a yearslong absence, and it's not the only Delta Tau Delta chapter to face hazing-related sanctions in recent years. Others include Tulane University's chapter last year and Ohio University's in 2021.