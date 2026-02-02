Blue Origin Pauses Tourist Flights to Focus on Moon

Blue Origin's tourist rocket is heading for a long timeout while Jeff Bezos' space company shoots for the moon. The company said Friday it will stop flying its New Shepard suborbital rocket for "at least two years" to shift engineers and resources to NASA's Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the lunar surface, the New York Times reports. New Shepard, which offers a brief up-and-down hop past the 62-mile mark often used as the edge of space, has flown 38 times from West Texas and carried 98 paying passengers, including Bezos himself, William Shatner, Michael Strahan, Katy Perry, and pioneering would-be astronauts Wally Funk and Edward Dwight.