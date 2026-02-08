Doctors: Don't Freak Out About Your Cortisol Quite Yet

The stress hormone cortisol is currently the talk of the internet. Wellness influencers warn about the various symptoms of chronically high cortisol—for example, waking up at 3am, swollen "cortisol face," and accumulating belly fat. Many offer diet and exercise routines that they claim will help. But do you really need supplements and advice from influencers to control your cortisol? Doctors say it's very unlikely. In fact, don't be so quick to label this hormone as a villain, they say. And if you suspect something is off, talk to a professional. Here's what to know, per the AP:

It keeps you alive: Cortisol is a hormone you need to survive. It comes from the adrenal glands, located above the kidneys, and is one of many hormones at play in times of stress. It can influence inflammation, the immune system, metabolism, blood pressure, and many other bodily functions. Cortisol is incredibly attuned to your body and environment. It fluctuates throughout the day, rising in the morning when you wake up and falling at night before you go to sleep. It also rises when you're sick or in other times of stress.