Doctors: Don't Freak Out About Your Cortisol Quite Yet

Wellness influencers paint stress hormone as a villain, but experts say not so fast
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 8, 2026 4:15 PM CST
A German soccer fan reacts after a match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin on July 5, 2024.   (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)

The stress hormone cortisol is currently the talk of the internet. Wellness influencers warn about the various symptoms of chronically high cortisol—for example, waking up at 3am, swollen "cortisol face," and accumulating belly fat. Many offer diet and exercise routines that they claim will help. But do you really need supplements and advice from influencers to control your cortisol? Doctors say it's very unlikely. In fact, don't be so quick to label this hormone as a villain, they say. And if you suspect something is off, talk to a professional. Here's what to know, per the AP:

  • It keeps you alive: Cortisol is a hormone you need to survive. It comes from the adrenal glands, located above the kidneys, and is one of many hormones at play in times of stress. It can influence inflammation, the immune system, metabolism, blood pressure, and many other bodily functions. Cortisol is incredibly attuned to your body and environment. It fluctuates throughout the day, rising in the morning when you wake up and falling at night before you go to sleep. It also rises when you're sick or in other times of stress.

  • More on the condition: It's rare that people have a disorder where cortisol on its own is the cause. If a person's cortisol level is chronically low, doctors would diagnose them with adrenal insufficiency. This includes an autoimmune condition called Addison's disease, in which the immune system attacks the adrenal gland. Meanwhile, people with Cushing's syndrome have cortisol levels that are too high. Among its causes are tumors, which are usually benign, in the adrenal or pituitary glands.
  • Symptoms: They're wide-ranging and can overlap with signs of other health issues. Adrenal insufficiency can manifest as fatigue, unintentional weight loss, low blood pressure, and loss of appetite. Cushing's syndrome comes with weight gain, high blood pressure, brittle bones, weight gain around the face and belly, abnormal hair growth in women, sleep issues, and more. Cortisol can be measured through the patient's saliva, blood, or urine.
  • Beware: Endocrinologists say there are no proven OTC treatments for high or low cortisol, despite claims that supplements like ashwagandha and magnesium are helpful in "lowering" levels of the hormone. Endocrinologist James Findling worries about people taking unregulated supplements when it's not always clear what's in them. "They're not innocuous," he warns.
  • Proactive steps: Expert advice for the vast majority of people: Talk to a doctor if you're concerned. For healthy people, rather than focusing in on one elusive hormone, doctors recommend going back to the basics of stress management: Eat well, get enough sleep, move your body, or go to therapy. "Nothing new about any of that," Findling says. More here.

