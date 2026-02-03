Disabled Son Dies After Caregiver Dad Detained by ICE

A Texas family says a bureaucratic decision cost a disabled man his last days with his father, as well as a final goodbye. In 2008, Immigration and Customs Enforcement allowed 62-year-old Jordanian national Maher Tarabishi, who'd overstayed a 1994 tourist visa and then been rejected for asylum, to stay in the US under supervision, reports ABC News . That's because he was the full-time caregiver for his son, Wael, a US citizen who had Pompe disease, a degenerative muscle condition, per the Guardian . That changed in late October, when Maher, who has no criminal history, was detained after what had long been a routine check-in at an ICE office in Dallas.

With his father suddenly gone, 30-year-old Wael's health spiraled; he was in and out of the hospital and underwent multiple surgeries as the family begged ICE to release Maher, or at least to facilitate regular contact. Those requests, the family and their attorney say, went nowhere. Wael died in the hospital on Jan. 23. ICE then declined to let Maher attend his son's funeral, despite what lawyer Ali Elhorr describes as text messages and voicemails showing officials were actively discussing logistics, including moving Maher to a closer detention center.

Elhorr says the decision was reversed "from higher up." ICE told the Guardian no formal request had ever been made, and it didn't respond to follow-up questions about why Maher was barred from the funeral. ICE has alleged that Maher is affiliated with the Palestine Liberation Organization, or PLO, once deemed a terrorist group by the US. Elhorr disputes that, calling the claim baseless and possibly tied to decades-old immigration paperwork prepared by someone later found to be practicing law without a license.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth notes that Maher was a devoted father, taking "meticulous care of his son for 30 years, even sleeping at the foot of his son's bed, and able to notice even a change in his breathing pattern." "ICE is responsible for the death of Wael Tarabishi," says Maher's daughter-in-law Shahd Arnaout, who hopes the case draws wider attention to how immigration enforcement decisions can reverberate through families, per the Guardian. "We have each other here," she said of those gathering to bury Wael. "But [Maher is] alone there."