Cops: Man Drove 24 Hours to Abduct Girls He Met on Roblox

A 19-year-old from Nebraska is accused of driving nearly a full day to Florida to pick up two young sisters he'd met on Roblox and then talked to for months on Snapchat, authorities say. Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said on Monday that the girls, ages 12 and 15, vanished from their Indiantown home on Saturday evening after what investigators now believe was a planned meetup with Hser Mu Lah Say of Omaha, per WFLA . The family had already been wary: They'd noticed odd behavior and unexplained food deliveries last summer and thought they'd cut off the girls' contact with the man after discovering the Roblox conversations.

They later found, however, that the chats had simply moved to Snapchat. The girls had their phones confiscated earlier Saturday for not returning from a local park on time, and when detectives reinstalled Snapchat on the seized devices, they uncovered an ongoing "romantic" message thread, with Lah Say calling the older sister "baby" and saying, "I drove all this way, please don't leave me hanging," according to Budensiek. A selfie that Lah Say allegedly took at an Indiantown gas station helped investigators piece together his route.

Deputies treated the case as an abduction and coordinated with outside agencies to track the vehicle. Georgia State Patrol officers stopped Lah Say's car around 1am on Sunday—roughly six hours from Indiantown—and found the sisters inside, unharmed. He was arrested on two counts each of kidnapping and interfering with child custody and is being held in Georgia pending extradition to Florida. "He was passive," Budensiek says of Lah Say, per ABC News. "But he didn't provide any statements."

Lah Say, who's said to be a US citizen with no previous criminal history, could face more charges, says Budensiek, per WFLX. While no explicit sexual content has been found so far, Budensiek said the suspect repeatedly warned the girls he could "get in a lot of trouble," and investigators believe they may have headed off "something disastrous" as they continue to examine Lah Say's phone, per WFLA.