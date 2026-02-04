Immigration Agents Draw Guns, Arrest Activists in Minneapolis

Immigration officers with guns drawn arrested some activists who were trailing their vehicles on Tuesday in Minneapolis, a sign that tensions have not eased since the departure last week of a high-profile commander. At least one person who had an anti-ICE message on clothing was handcuffed while face-down on the ground. An AP photographer witnessed the arrests.

Federal agents in the Twin Cities lately have been conducting more targeted immigration arrests at homes and neighborhoods, rather than staging in parking lots, the AP reports. The convoys have been harder to find and less aggressive. Alerts in activist group chats have been more about sightings than immigration-related detainments.