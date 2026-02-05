Boy, 9, Severely Burned After Microwaving Viral Toy

A 9-year-old Illinois boy was left with serious burns after a viral challenge gone wrong. Loyola Medicine says Caleb Chabolla put his NeeDoh cube—a squishy sensory toy—into the microwave on Jan. 20 after hearing from a classmate that heating it up was a thing to try. His mother, Whitney Grubb, says she was warming up her car in the garage when she heard the microwave go on, and she figured Caleb was heating up some breakfast, per People . However, she says she rushed in after hearing her son scream and found that the toy's gel-like filling had burst from the cube, burning Caleb's face and hands and causing one eye to swell shut.

Grubb says the cube had been in the microwave for about 40 seconds, per ABC News. Caleb was taken to a local ER, then transferred to Loyola's burn center outside Chicago, where he stayed overnight. He suffered second-degree burns on his face, ear, and hands, though his vision wasn't damaged, and he's now recovering at home. Burn center staff say Caleb isn't the first. Advanced practice nurse Paula Petersen says Loyola has already seen four NeeDoh-related burn cases this year alone. Burn outreach coordinator Kelly McElligott links the injuries to social media trends that show only the impressive results, not the fallout.

"The people who are getting hurt don't necessarily post the TikToks," she said in a statement, per NBC News. "You're just seeing the fun ones where it looks cool." NeeDoh maker Schylling didn't immediately comment, but its website explicitly cautions users not to heat, freeze, or microwave the toys. McElligott notes that around 30% of the burn unit's patients are children and says warning labels only go so far: "It's these toys that clearly have a label that say 'don't heat,' but kids aren't going to read labels." As for Caleb, he's back in school after recuperating for a couple of weeks, per ABC. "He's kind of getting back into the normal swing of his life," his mom says.