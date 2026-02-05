Police Helicopter Responding to Active Shooter Crashes; 2 Dead

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter responding to assist officers with an active shooter situation crashed, killing both the pilot and a trooper who was a paramedic on board, authorities said, per the AP. A Ranger helicopter crew responded to assist the Flagstaff Police Department and other law enforcement agencies on Wednesday night, Sgt. Kameron Lee of the department said in a statement. "Tragically, during the incident, the helicopter crashed, killing both the pilot and the trooper/paramedic on board," Lee said. The names of the trooper and pilot have not been released.