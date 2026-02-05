Police Helicopter Responding to Active Shooter Crashes; 2 Dead

Pilot, trooper dead in evening crash in Flagstaff, Arizona
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 5, 2026 6:11 AM CST
Police Helicopter Responding to Active Shooter Crashes, Kills 2
In this screengrab taken from video, emergency services work the scene of a police helicopter crash in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026.   (ABC15 Arizona via AP)

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter responding to assist officers with an active shooter situation crashed, killing both the pilot and a trooper who was a paramedic on board, authorities said, per the AP. A Ranger helicopter crew responded to assist the Flagstaff Police Department and other law enforcement agencies on Wednesday night, Sgt. Kameron Lee of the department said in a statement. "Tragically, during the incident, the helicopter crashed, killing both the pilot and the trooper/paramedic on board," Lee said. The names of the trooper and pilot have not been released.

One witness told AZ Family the helicopter arrived on scene about 90 minutes after gunshots were first heard, and seemingly crashed about 12 minutes later, triggering a large fire. The department will be working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board on the crash investigation, Lee said. The department's Air Rescue Unit is trained for various high-risk situations, including mountain and water rescues. The suspect in the shooting suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken into custody, Lee said. No one else was injured.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X