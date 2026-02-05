Police Helicopter Responding to Active Shooter Crashes; 2 Dead

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter responding to assist officers with an active shooter situation crashed, killing both the pilot and a trooper who was a paramedic on board, authorities said, per the AP. A Ranger helicopter crew responded to assist the Flagstaff Police Department and other law enforcement agencies on Wednesday night, Sgt. Kameron Lee of the department said in a statement. "Tragically, during the incident, the helicopter crashed, killing both the pilot and the trooper/paramedic on board," Lee said. The names of the trooper and pilot have not been released.
One witness told AZ Family the helicopter arrived on scene about 90 minutes after gunshots were first heard, and seemingly crashed about 12 minutes later, triggering a large fire. The department will be working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board on the crash investigation, Lee said. The department's Air Rescue Unit is trained for various high-risk situations, including mountain and water rescues. The suspect in the shooting suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken into custody, Lee said. No one else was injured.