After Dramatic River Rescue, a 'Happy' Swan

Firefighters came to the rescue of a swan that was stuck in a frozen Connecticut river this week. Norwalk Fire Department crews donned cold-water rescue suits and used ropes to carefully move out onto the Norwalk River on Tuesday. They soon found the swan's feet were frozen into the ice, and it took them about 30 minutes to free the bird and bring it to shore without incident, per the AP. It's not clear how long the swan may have been stuck before it was discovered, and firefighters initially thought it had died. But as they approached, they noticed movement and quickly became optimistic about their rescue effort.