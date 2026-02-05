Stocks, Bitcoin, Silver Drop Sharply

The tumbling prices dragged down stocks of companies enmeshed in the crypto industry. Coinbase Global, the crypto trading platform, dropped 13.3%. Strategy, which has made a business of buying and holding bitcoin, tumbled 17.1%. Outside of crypto, Qualcomm fell 8.5% even though the chip company topped analysts' expectations for profit and revenue in the latest quarter. Its forecast for profit in the current quarter fell short of analysts' expectations as an industrywide shortage of memory pushes some handset makers to cut back on orders.

Estee Lauder also topped Wall Street targets, and it raised some of its financial forecasts for the full fiscal year. But analysts said investors may have been expecting even more, as the company shepherds through its turnaround efforts and the punishing effects of tariffs. The New York cosmetic company's shares sank 19.2%.

Alphabet helped fell 0.6%, even though Google's parent reported a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Investors focused instead on how much Alphabet is spending on artificial-intelligence technology and questioned whether it will all prove worth it. On the winning side of Wall Street were some companies that stand to benefit from big spending by Alphabet and other companies continuing the AI frenzy. Chip company Broadcom rose 0.8%. McKesson jumped 16.7% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The health care company also raised its forecasted range for profit this fiscal year.

Silver's price dropped 9.1% in its latest wild swing since its record-breaking momentum suddenly halted last week. Gold's price fell 1.2% to settle at $4,889.50 per ounce. In the bond market, Treasury yields sank after a report said the number of US workers applying for unemployment benefits jumped last week by more than economists expected. That could be a signal that the pace of layoffs is accelerating. Some economists suggested last week's rise could be statistical noise, and the total number remains relatively low compared with history. But a separate report said that layoffs announced by US-based employers surged last month. A third report from the US government said that employers were advertising the lowest number of job openings in December in more than five years.