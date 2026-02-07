Authorities Tow SUV From Nancy Guthrie's Home

Investigators also inspect new message in hunt for Savannah Guthrie's missing mom
The home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, is seen from above on Thursday in Tucson, Arizona.   (AP Photo/Caitlin O'Hara)

Authorities in Arizona appeared to haul away a vehicle from the home of Nancy Guthrie on Friday as investigators pursued what they called a new lead in the search for the missing mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, reports CBS News. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said on social media that local and federal authorities are "aware of a new message" related to the case and are working to verify it. Officials didn't describe the message or say who sent it. A later update said investigators were conducting "follow-up" at Nancy Guthrie's home and nearby locations. What looked to be a dark SUV was seen being towed from the property, as the street in front of the house was restricted.

  • Sheriff Chris Nanos declined to share specifics about how an abductor might have entered the home or whether there were signs of forced entry, per CBS. He did note on Friday that "we know [Guthrie] had gone to bed" before she vanished, per People.
  • Authorities have said they are operating on the assumption that Nancy Guthrie, 84, is still alive. She was reported missing on Sunday after she failed to appear at church; family reported her missing after they went to check on her, per the AP. Blood discovered outside the residence has been verified to be hers. Officials say they haven't identified a suspect or person of interest and are treating the disappearance as a criminal investigation.

  • The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for information that leads to Guthrie's recovery or to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for her disappearance. Investigators are also examining a ransom note demanding payment in bitcoin, which included a deadline of 5pm Thursday and a second date next Monday, according to an FBI rep.
  • In a video message on Wednesday, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings pleaded for contact from whoever may be holding their mother, per CBS. "We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her," Savannah said. "Please, reach out to us."

