Authorities Tow SUV From Nancy Guthrie's Home

Authorities in Arizona appeared to haul away a vehicle from the home of Nancy Guthrie on Friday as investigators pursued what they called a new lead in the search for the missing mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, reports CBS News. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said on social media that local and federal authorities are "aware of a new message" related to the case and are working to verify it. Officials didn't describe the message or say who sent it. A later update said investigators were conducting "follow-up" at Nancy Guthrie's home and nearby locations. What looked to be a dark SUV was seen being towed from the property, as the street in front of the house was restricted.