Zelensky: Ukraine, Russia Have June Deadline From US

The US has given Ukraine and Russia a June deadline to reach a deal to end the nearly four-year war, President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters, as Russian strikes on energy infrastructure forced nuclear power plants to cut output on Saturday. If the June deadline isn't met, the Trump administration will likely put pressure on both sides to meet it, he added, per the AP . "They say that they want to do everything by June. And they will do everything to end the war. And they want a clear schedule of all events," Zelensky said, speaking to reporters on Friday. He said that the US proposed holding the next round of trilateral talks next week in their country for the first time, likely in Miami, Zelensky said. "We confirmed our participation," he added.

Zelensky said Russia presented the US with a $12 trillion economic proposal, which he dubbed the "Dmitriev package" after Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev. Bilateral economic deals with the US form part of the broader negotiating process. Meanwhile, Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure continued, with more than 400 drones and about 40 missiles launched overnight into Saturday, Zelensky said in a post on X. Targets included the energy grid, generation facilities, and distribution networks.

Ukrenergo, the state energy transmission operator, said the attack was the second mass strike on energy infrastructure since the start of the year, forcing nuclear power plants to reduce output. Eight facilities in eight regions came under attack, it said in a statement. It said the power deficit in the country has increased "significantly" as a result of the attacks, forcing an extension of hourly power outages in all regions of Ukraine.

The latest deadline follows US-brokered trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi that produced no breakthrough, as the warring parties cling to mutually exclusive demands. Russia is pressing Ukraine to withdraw from the Donbas, where fighting remains intense—a condition Kyiv says it will never accept. "Difficult issues remained difficult. Ukraine once again confirmed its positions on the Donbas issue. 'We stand where we stand' is the fairest and most reliable model for a ceasefire today, in our opinion," Zelensky said. He reiterated that the most challenging topics would be reserved for a trilateral meeting between leaders.