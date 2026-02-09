First Wild Wolf in a Century Reaches Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County just got a visitor it hasn't seen in more than 100 years: a wild gray wolf. State wildlife officials say a 3-year-old female, tagged BEY03F and wearing a GPS collar, crossed into the mountains north of Santa Clarita around 6am Saturday, the Los Angeles Times reports. Earlier that morning she was tracked moving through the Kern County desert, part of a journey that's taken her more than 370 miles from her birthplace in Plumas County, north of Lake Tahoe, and along the length of the Sierra Nevada. This is the furthest south in the state that any wolf has been tracked, CBS LA reports.

Researchers say she's still on the move because she hasn't yet found a mate or a place to settle. "Her journey isn't over," says Axel Hunnicutt, gray wolf coordinator for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, who noted that each additional mile increases her encounters with roads and other human infrastructure. Vehicle strikes are the leading known cause of wolf deaths in the state; a wolf known as OR-93 was killed on Interstate 5 in Kern County in 2021 after reaching San Luis Obispo County.

California's native wolf population had been killed off by hunters and trappers by the 1920s, and the animals only began to return in 2011, when a wolf wandered in from Oregon. Today, biologists estimate at least 60 wolves live in the state, with their slow comeback aided by protections under the California Endangered Species Act and close monitoring by wildlife agencies. John Marchwick of the nonprofit California Wolf Watch called BEY03F's arrival in Los Angeles County "a historic moment" in that ongoing return. Whether she eventually forms the region's first new pack or turns back north, her collar will keep logging every step.