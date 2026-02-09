Dr. Oz: 'Take the Vaccine, Please'

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator on Sunday urged people to get inoculated against the measles amid outbreaks across several states and as the US risks losing its measles elimination status. "Take the vaccine, please," said Dr. Mehmet Oz. "We have a solution for our problem." Oz, a heart surgeon, defended some recently revised federal vaccine recommendations as well as past comments from President Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about the efficacy of vaccines. But from Oz, there was a clear message on measles, notes the AP . "Not all illnesses are equally dangerous and not all people are equally susceptible to those illnesses," he told CNN's State of the Union. "But measles is one you should get your vaccine."

An outbreak in South Carolina in the hundreds has surpassed the recorded case count in Texas' 2025 outbreak, and there is also one on the Utah-Arizona border. Multiple other states have had confirmed cases this year. The outbreaks have mostly impacted children and have come as infectious disease experts warn that rising public distrust of vaccines generally may be contributing to the spread of a disease once declared eradicated. Asked whether people should fear the measles, Oz replied, "Oh, for sure." He said Medicare and Medicaid will continue to cover the measles vaccine as part of the insurance programs. "There will never be a barrier to Americans get access to the measles vaccine. And it is part of the core schedule," Oz said. But Oz also said "we have advocated for measles vaccines all along" and that Kennedy "has been on the very front of this."

Critics of Kennedy have argued that the health secretary's longtime skepticism of US vaccine recommendations and past sympathy for the unfounded claim that vaccines may cause autism may influence official public health guidance in ways contrary to the medical consensus. Oz argued that Kennedy's stance was supportive of the measles vaccine despite Kennedy's general comments about the recommended vaccine schedule. "When the first outbreak happened in Texas, he said, get your vaccines for measles, because that's an example of an ailment that you should get vaccinated against," Oz said.