A Bad Bunny Mystery: What's With the No. 64?

It may be a nod to Hurricane Maria victims, or perhaps to his uncle
Posted Feb 9, 2026 7:08 AM CST
Four Theories on Why Bad Bunny Wore No. 64
Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60.

One aspect of the Bad Bunny halftime show has created something of a mystery online. No, it has nothing to do with the political controversy of his performance in Spanish. Instead, people are trying to figure out why he wore the number 64 on his shirt. The most common theories:

  • Mom: "It might be the year the musician's mom was born," according to the FortheWin blog at USA Today. "That's our best guess."
  • Album: Another theory is that it's a nod to his 2020 album El Último Tour del Mundo, which, as the New York Times notes, was the first Spanish-language album in 64 years to top the Billboard 200 chart.

  • Hurricane Maria: One suggestion with traction is that 64 was the initial—and controversial—death toll in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which devastated the singer's native Puerto Rico in 2017. The number "became the center of debate" at the time, notes Izzie Ramirez at Vox, who writes that it was "used to minimize the severity of the storm." Months later, the governor of Puerto Rico revised the figure to nearly 3,000, and some studies suggest it's even higher.
  • Uncle: The magazine Complex suggests it has the definitive answer. The 64 jersey "is an homage to his late uncle, who previously played football and wore the same number," its explanation reads. However, the mystery will likely remain so until Bad Bunny himself weighs in.

