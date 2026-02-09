A Bad Bunny Mystery: What's With the No. 64?

One aspect of the Bad Bunny halftime show has created something of a mystery online. No, it has nothing to do with the political controversy of his performance in Spanish. Instead, people are trying to figure out why he wore the number 64 on his shirt. The most common theories:

Mom: "It might be the year the musician's mom was born," according to the FortheWin blog at USA Today. "That's our best guess."

"It might be the year the musician's mom was born," according to the FortheWin blog at USA Today. "That's our best guess." Album: Another theory is that it's a nod to his 2020 album El Último Tour del Mundo, which, as the New York Times notes, was the first Spanish-language album in 64 years to top the Billboard 200 chart.