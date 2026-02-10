New Footage From Brown Shooting Released

A new video from the day of the Brown University shooting that killed two students and injured nine others was released Monday, with city officials saying they had withheld other footage and redacted the most graphic, violent images to avoid harming victims. News outlets across the US had been requesting body camera footage, audio clips, and other public records shortly after the shooting took place in mid-December.

The newly released material includes audio of a campus police officer calling city police at 4:07pm, the AP reports. "This is Brown police. We have confirmed gunshots at 184 Hope Street," the officer said. "We do have a victim but we do not know where they are." Four minutes later, campus police called back with an update: "We have a suspect description, wearing all black and a ski mask, unknown travel direction."