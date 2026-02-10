Good News for GOP: Collins Launches Reelection Bid

Susan Collins is asking Maine voters for a sixth term, and the stakes extend far beyond her state. The 73-year-old Republican senator formally launched her re-election bid on Tuesday, casting herself as an experienced moderate in an increasingly polarized Senate. "True leaders bring both sides together to seek common ground," she wrote in an op-ed in the Bangor Daily News , arguing that her seniority, committee clout, and willingness to break with party leaders have delivered "pragmatic results" for Maine. Collins also released a video showing her unboxing a pair of New Balance shoes for her "run." The company is based in the state.

Democrats see the race as one of their best chances to cut into the GOP's slim Senate edge and potentially flip control of the chamber, reports the Guardian. (North Carolina, Ohio, and Alaska are potential flips.) Maine has backed Democrats for president since 1988, yet Collins has repeatedly survived tough challenges, including a 2020 race against then-state House Speaker Sara Gideon. This time, Gov. Janet Mills and Graham Platner, the latter an oyster farmer and Marine veteran, are among the Democrats vying to face her. Politico sees Collins as the only viable candidate among Republicans.

Collins' relationship with President Trump looms over the contest. She backed much of his Cabinet but opposed several high-profile nominees, voted against his flagship tax-and-spending package, and supported a war powers measure aimed at limiting further US action in Venezuela—moves that drew public attacks from Trump. Prior to that, she joined Democrats and Republicans in voting for former President Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure law. Democrats argue those flashes of independence are overstated. "Collins talks about independence, then votes with Donald Trump when it matters most," said Lauren French of the Senate Majority PAC, adding that Maine needs "leadership that understands today's challenges" rather than "another six years of excuses."