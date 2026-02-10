Coca-Cola Drops After Disappointing Revenue Report

On Wall Street, mixed reactions to the latest profit reports from big US companies helped to keep the market in check. Coca-Cola fell 1.5% after its growth in revenue for the latest quarter fell short of analysts' expectations. It also gave a forecast for an important underlying measure of growth this upcoming year that was less than some analysts expected. S&P Global dropped 9.7% after giving a forecast for profit in the upcoming year that fell short of analysts' expectations. The company famous for its stock indexes has been struggling recently with worries that competitors powered by artificial-intelligence technology may steal customers for its data services. Its stock came into the day with a loss of 15% for the year so far.

On the winning side, Hasbro climbed 7.5% after topping analysts' expectations for profit and revenue in the latest quarter. The toymaker credited strength for its Magic: The Gathering game in particular, and it announced a program to send up to $1 billion of cash to investors by buying back its own stock DuPont rose 5% after the chemical giant reported better results for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also gave a forecast for profit in 2026 that topped analysts' expectations.

Outside of earnings reports, Warner Bros. Discovery climbed 2.2% after Paramount said it upped its offer to buy the entertainment company. Paramount is increasing its offer of $30 per share by 25 cents per share for each quarter that its buyout has not closed past the end of this year. It's to show how confident Paramount is that its deal would get an OK from government regulators. Paramount also said it would pay $2.8 billion to help Warner Bros. Discovery get out of its buyout deal with Netflix. Paramount Skydance's stock added 1.5%, while Netflix rose 0.9%.