Police Chief Said Trump Called Him About Epstein in 2006

When it became public knowledge that detectives in Palm Beach were investigating Jeffrey Epstein, one of the first people to call the police chief was Donald Trump, according to newly released Justice Department records. Then-Chief Michael Reiter told the FBI in 2019 that Trump told him in 2006, "Thank goodness you're stopping him, everyone has known he's been doing this," the New York Times reports, citing an FBI memo from recently released Epstein-related files.

Reiter said Trump told him Epstein was widely regarded in New York as "disgusting" and urged investigators to scrutinize Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell as well, saying "she is evil and to focus on her," according to the memo.