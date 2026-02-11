Another Way to Squeeze Cuba: Through Its Doctors

Guatemala has become the latest country to pull the plug on a decades-old program that brought hundreds of Cuban doctors into the country—with all but a "small fraction" of their salaries going straight to Cuba. The New York Times reports Guatemala's Health Ministry said Tuesday it will gradually wind down the employment of 412 workers—80% of them doctors—this year as their contracts end, calling the move a strategic one designed to strengthen the national health system.

But the shift comes as Washington steps up its campaign against Havana's overseas medical missions, which critics in the Trump administration and Secretary of State Marco Rubio describe as exploitative programs that funnel money to Cuba's government and may leave Cubans at home short on care.

Paraguay, the Bahamas, and Guyana have also called it quits on the Cuban medical program; Reuters reported a year ago that the US slapped visa restrictions on Cuban officials who were believed to have a hand in the labor export program. As for the financial impact to Cuba, the Times cites the Miami-based Cuba Archive in reporting that all exported skilled workers—including construction workers and educators—generate an estimated $4 billion annually for Cuba.