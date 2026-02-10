He Won Bronze, Used Interview for a Confession

An Olympic bronze wasn't the only thing a Norwegian biathlete decided to put on display in Milan. After finishing third in the men's 20km biathlon at the 2026 Winter Games on Tuesday, Sturla Holm Laegreid used his post-race TV interview to publicly confess he had cheated on the woman he called "the love of my life," NBC News reports. The 28-year-old told Norway's NRK moments after winning the bronze that the infidelity happened three months ago, that he admitted it to her a week ago, and that she ended the relationship. "It's been the worst week of my life," he said.

"I had a gold medal in life, and there's probably a lot of people out there who look at me differently now, but I only have eyes for her," he said. "Sports has taken a bit of a back seat these past couple of days." Laegreid, a six-time world champion and 2022 Olympic relay gold medalist, described his on-air confession as "social suicide" but said he hoped it would show his former partner how serious he is. He didn't name the woman, but said he met her around six months ago and she is "the most beautiful and kindest person." He apologized to fellow Norwegian Johan-Olav Botn, who won gold in the event, saying, "Sorry if I ruined your day."

"I made the choice to tell the world what I did so maybe there's a chance she will see what she really means to me—maybe not, but I don't want to think I didn't try everything to get her back," Laegreid said in a later interview. Some teammates they'd known about the situation; others were surprised and described him as having seemed off recently, NBC reports. NRK biathlon expert Johannes Thingnes Boe said the confession "came as a complete surprise," Reuters reports. "His action was wrong—we saw a repentant lad standing there," Boe said. "Unfortunately, the time, place, and timing are all wrong,"

The BBC reports that Botn shouted the name of late teammate Sivert Guttorm Bakken as he crossed the finish line. Bakken, who had the heart condition myocarditis, was found dead in a hotel room in northern Italy just before Christmas. "I was racing with him the entire last loop," Botn said. "And, yeah, it was more like a feeling of crossing the finish line together, and seeing the number one beside my name was really special."