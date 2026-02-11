Alex Pretti's Parents Have a Question: Why?

In a Denver-area living room, a cardboard box stuffed with hundreds of letters now doubles as a counterpoint to how the Trump administration has portrayed Alex Pretti. In a detailed piece for the New York Times , Jack Healy talks with Michael and Susan Pretti less than three weeks after their 37-year-old son was fatally shot by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis after he stepped in to help a woman knocked down by a Customs and Border Protection officer. Officials in Washington have branded the VA nurse a would-be "domestic terrorist," but cellphone video cited by the Times shows Pretti on his knees, disarmed of his legally permitted handgun, before he was shot multiple times.

"There was no reason he should have died that day," says Susan, who now stores letters from friends and strangers describing her son as a hero. "His last act on this earth, his last thought, was to help this woman," says Michael. The parents, represented by attorney Steven Schleicher of the George Floyd murder case, say they want "facts and accountability," and argue nothing about an earlier scuffle with agents explains why their son died in the street. They describe a curious, caring, community-minded nurse horrified by the immigration crackdown in his adopted city. "He said, 'Mom, they're kidnapping kids,'" his father recalls. For the full portrait of Pretti and the questions surrounding his death, read the Times story.