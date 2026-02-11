OpenAI Fires VP Who Wasn't on Board With 'Adult Mode'

OpenAI has parted ways with a senior safety leader just as it prepares to let ChatGPT get more explicit. The Wall Street Journal's sources say the company fired Ryan Beiermeister, a vice president who led product policy, in early January, citing what it described as sexual discrimination against a male colleague. Beiermeister denies the allegation, calling it "absolutely false." OpenAI, in a statement, praised her work and said her exit was "not related to any issue she raised while working at the company."

But the Journal notes her departure comes as OpenAI readies an "adult mode" that would allow consenting adults to generate erotic content and discuss sexual topics with ChatGPT. Internally, the plan has triggered pushback from some staff and from members of a "well-being and AI" advisory council.

The paper's sources say Beiermeister had voiced concerns about the company's ability to reliably block child-exploitation content and keep minors away from adult material. Reuters reported in mid-January that OpenAI had begun applying an age prediction feature that flags under-18 users in advance of the "adult mode" rollout.