GOP Revolt Means House Will Vote on Trump Tariffs

House Republicans have lost a vote intended to shield President Trump's tariffs—leaving Democrats free to force votes on them. On Tuesday, the House narrowly rejected a GOP rules maneuver that would have postponed any vote on canceling Trump's tariff-related emergency until after July 31. By law, resolutions to end national emergencies tied to tariffs are supposed to get a vote within 15 days. But the proposal, quietly inserted by Speaker Mike Johnson into a procedural measure for unrelated legislation, would have defined the entire period between Feb. 10 and July 31 as a single legislative "day," effectively freezing any tariff challenge in place, per the New York Times .

Three Republicans—Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Don Bacon of Nebraska, and Kevin Kiley of California—broke with their party and joined all Democrats to sink the plan. "I'm not in favor of changing the definition of a day in order to diminish the power of members of the House," Kiley said, criticizing what he called an attempt to "smuggle in" a change curbing lawmakers' authority. Bacon, who is retiring, voted no and left the chamber immediately, avoiding last-minute lobbying. "I want the debate and the right to vote on tariffs," which are "a 'net negative' for the economy" and a "significant tax" on US consumers, he wrote on X. The Yale Budget Lab puts the cost per US household at $1,400, per Reuters.

The vote ends a stretch in which House GOP leaders repeatedly used calendar maneuvers to shield members from a politically risky choice: side with Trump on tariffs that many constituents dislike (a recent poll found a majority of voters opposed Trump's tariffs and said his policies had hurt affordability), or oppose them and risk his wrath. With the block now gone, Democrats have filed resolutions aimed at terminating Trump's tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and Brazil, seeking to force House Republicans to go on record. A vote on the Canada case could come as soon as Wednesday, per Reuters. Johnson said "the vast majority of the House Republicans agree wholeheartedly with the president, and we're going to give him the latitude to continue his trade policy," per CNN.