Hidden Underground Railroad Passage Found in NYC Museum

A museum that bills itself as a time capsule of old New York just turned up a hidden chapter of American history under a dresser drawer. Archaeologists at Manhattan's Merchant's House Museum say they've uncovered a concealed passage believed to have been part of the Underground Railroad, the Guardian reports. The small hatch, tucked beneath a built-in dresser on the second floor, opens to a 2-by-2-foot compartment and ladder leading down, a setup experts say likely served as a hiding place and escape route for people fleeing slavery.

"We knew it was here, but didn't really know what we were looking at," curator Camille Czerkowicz tells NY1. The Federal-era house in NoHo was built in 1832 by tradesman Joseph Brewster. He is believed to have installed the passage, with historians suggesting he was almost certainly an abolitionist—an uncommon stance among wealthy white New Yorkers at the time. What the later Tredwell family, who lived there for almost a century after Brewster sold the property in 1835, knew or did with the space remains unclear. The property has been a museum since 1936.

The landmark, already under financial strain and threatened by nearby development, is now being cast by local officials as rare, tangible evidence of New York's role in the fight against slavery. "This is a generational find. This is the most significant find in historic preservation in my career, and it's very important that we preserve this," preservation attorney Michael Hiller tells NY1.