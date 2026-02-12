FDA Defends Rare Refusal of Moderna Vaccine Application

Moderna's surprise stumble with its experimental mRNA flu shot is turning into a very public spat with its regulator, NBC News reports. One day after the company said it was blindsided by the Food and Drug Administration's refusal to review its vaccine application, the agency fired back, accusing Moderna of designing a trial that shortchanged older adults and could have put them at greater risk. At issue: Moderna tested its shot against GSK's Fluarix in people 65 and up, rather than the higher-dose vaccines the CDC prefers for that age group, Reuters reports. A senior FDA official, speaking anonymously, suggested the choice "rigged" the comparison to make Moderna's product look better, and rejected claims that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. influenced the call.