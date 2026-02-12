Report: Trump Official Met Billionaire Before Canada Bridge Threat

A Detroit billionaire with a lot riding on the US-Canada border appears to have had the president's ear just before a new cross-border bridge came under fire. Matthew Moroun, whose family controls the privately owned Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, met Monday in Washington with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, sources tell the New York Times . Soon after, Trump threatened to block the opening of the publicly backed Gordie Howe International Bridge, a long-planned rival crossing that would siphon traffic—and tolls—from Moroun's span.

The Moroun family, major Republican donors, have spent millions of dollars and launched dozens of lawsuits in an effort to block the rival bridge. The $4.7 billion Gordie Howe project, financed by Canada but partly owned by Michigan, is designed to ease congestion on the continent's busiest trade artery. Construction began in 2018 and contrary to Trump's claims, the project has involved American materials and workers. After Canadian taxpayers get their money back from tolls, revenue will be split with Michigan, the CBC reports.

Former Michigan Gov. James Blanchard, who was the US ambassador to Canada in the early '90s, tells the Windsor Star that Trump was apparently misinformed by his staff. " Someone on his staff provoked him into thinking the Gordie Howe bridge was a mistake and a problem," Blanchard says. "He reacted, overreacted, and tweeted about it. Obviously, he's ill-served by his staff." He says an opening ceremony for the bridge is expected in late March or early April.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he spoke to Trump Tuesday and reminded him that Canada paid for the bridge under a partnership with Michigan. Carney called the project "a great example of cooperation between our countries" and said he is eager to see it open.

Democrats in Michigan were less diplomatic. "The billionaires scored again," Rep. Debbie Dingell said, accusing Trump of turning on the workers who helped elect him.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged Carney not to "buckle" on the issue and noted that Trump fast-tracked the project during his first term, the CBC reports. "This was all agreed to and it's going to enhance the American economy and Canadian economy," he said.

In Quebec, meanwhile, Premier François Legault said he was baffled by another part of Trump's Monday night Truth Social message, a claim that if Canada makes a trade deal with China, "the first thing China will do is terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup." Legault said "we have to be careful" in responding to Trump's remarks, but sometimes what he says "doesn't make sense," the CBC reports.