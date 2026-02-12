Flood of Tips Comes In as FBI Expands Nancy Guthrie Search

Investigators searching for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie who is believed to have been abducted nearly two weeks ago, have shifted some of their effort to the roads that may have carried her away, CBS News reports. The FBI on Wednesday described an "extensive search" of washes, pullouts, and side roads between Guthrie's home and major routes out of Tucson, while also mining gas stations and neighborhood surveillance video for clues. Her semi-rural neighborhood is challenging terrain: thick brush, winding unlit streets, and homes spaced far apart.

The scope of the investigation is now enormous. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday it has fielded nearly 18,000 calls since Guthrie was reported missing on Feb. 1, more than 4,000 of them in just the prior 24 hours. Several hundred FBI agents and local detectives are on the case and "continue to follow up on all leads," authorities said. They're also examining a bitcoin ransom note that has not been authenticated but is being treated as serious. Crypto reporter Ben Weiss told CBS News that while bitcoin was once believed to offer anonymity, blockchain analysis can now reveal transactional clues that may help investigators. Officials are urging anyone with "actionable information" to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or 520-351-4900.

Per the New York Post, investigators recovered a black glove from a roadside about a mile and a half from Guthrie's home. The newspaper says it appears similar to the gloves worn by a man captured on surveillance video on Guthrie's porch before she disappeared. The AP reports investigators were also recently seen carrying bags out of the home of Guthrie's other daughter, Annie, as well as taking mail out of her mailbox. Meanwhile, TMZ says it has received a new ransom note from someone who claims to know who kidnapped Guthrie, and promised to reveal information in exchange for bitcoin. (A person detained for questioning in the case was quickly released.)