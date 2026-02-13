ICE to Spend $38B Turning Warehouses Into Detention Sites

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is moving ahead with a sweeping plan to turn industrial warehouses into a national network of immigrant detention hubs, with an estimated price tag of $38.3 billion, newly released documents show, reports the Washington Post . The records, posted on New Hampshire's state website , offer one of the clearest looks yet at how the Trump administration intends to scale up arrests and deportations by redesigning where, and how, people are held. Under the plan, ICE would buy and convert 16 warehouses into regional processing centers, each holding 1,000 to 1,500 people for an average of three to seven days before transfer to eight larger facilities.

Those bigger sites would each hold 7,000 to 10,000 detainees for about two months as they await deportation and would serve as key departure points for removals. The federal government also intends to claim 10 existing detention centers, meaning the system could be designed to hold around 100,000 people at any given time, per the docs. ICE has already forked over $690 million-plus for at least eight industrial buildings in states including Maryland, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Texas, and Arizona; it's pursuing others in New Hampshire, New York, and New Jersey, as well as more in Georgia.

The government plans big renovations—e.g., adding dorms, courtrooms, cafeterias, and rec areas—to what are now mostly empty shells. The scale of the project—its budget is said to exceed the annual spending of 22 states—has drawn scrutiny from local officials and lawmakers, who've raised questions about infrastructure and humanitarian implications. Some towns say their water and sewer systems are already near capacity, while ICE's overview claims existing supplies are adequate in most places, with upgrades planned for wastewater at larger sites. Even a top exec at a private prison contractor that hopes to run the sites calls plans to manage them "concerning."

New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte, a Republican, said DHS only shared detailed documents with her office on Thursday, contradicting earlier Senate testimony from ICE's acting director that she'd previously been briefed. The documents suggest all facilities will comply with federal detention standards and environmental review laws, with an aim to fully implement the new detention model by Sept. 30, with all centers active by the end of November. The left-leaning Jacobin has more on who it says is profiting the most from these warehouse sales and conversions: "powerful, politically connected" real estate brokers.