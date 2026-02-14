In Frigid Estonia, an 'Ice Road' Opens Over the Sea

Temperatures in northern Europe have been so low that citizens of Estonia can now drive across a 12 1/2-mile stretch of frozen sea linking the country's two main islands. The so-called "ice road" connecting the islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, located in western Estonia between the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Riga, was officially opened on Sunday with a line of cars waiting to use it that afternoon, per the AP . Authorities decided to open the ice road after locals had spontaneously started driving across the frozen sea, exposing themselves to serious risks. Ferries had struggled to keep up regular service in the frozen sea following weeks of temperatures dropping to as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit.

People living on the smaller island of Hiiumaa travel to Saaremaa for shopping, a cup of coffee, or to drop off kids at school. Getting to the larger island also ensures connection to mainland Estonia. While opening the ice road came out of necessity, Hergo Tasuja, the mayor of Hiiumaa, says it's also "part of our culture." "For generations and generations, local people who live here, especially those who live near the sea, swim and use boats in the summertime," Tasuja says. "And in winter, it's in their blood to go to the sea" and step out on the ice, he said.

The road is essentially a marked corridor on the frozen sea where specialists have determined the ice is thick enough to sustain the weight of driving cars. Yet preparing the road isn't easy, says Marek Koppel, a road maintenance supervisor at Verston Eesti, the Estonian construction company in charge of building and managing the ice road. Workers have to measure ice thickness every 328 feet to determine the areas with more than 9 1/2 inches of ice, the minimum required for safety. They also smooth over ridged ice and cracks. Weather conditions and the solidity of the ice are monitored around the clock and the route is amended accordingly.

A vehicle can't be heavier than 2.5 tons, and it has to drive either below about 12.5mph or between 25mph and 43mph—anything in between can create a vibration that damages the ice. Cars aren't allowed to stop and need to maintain a safe distance from one other. Passengers also can't wear seatbelts, and doors must be easy to open, to allow for fast exit in case of an accident. According to Tasuja, an ice road was last used to connect the islands some eight years ago. Since then, the winters have been too warm.