Feds Open Perjury Probe After ICE Officer Shot Venezuelan

Federal authorities have opened a criminal probe into whether two immigration officers lied under oath about a shooting in Minneapolis last month, as all charges were dropped against two Venezuelan men. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons said Friday that his agency opened a joint probe with the Justice Department after video evidence revealed "sworn testimony provided by two separate officers appears to have made untruthful statements" about the shooting of one of the Venezuelan men during the Trump administration's immigration crackdown across the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, per the AP . The officers, whose names weren't disclosed, are on administrative leave while the investigation is carried out, he said.

Lyons said the two ICE officers could be fired and face criminal prosecution. "Lying under oath is a serious federal offense," said Lyons, adding that the US attorney's office is actively investigating. "The men and women of ICE are entrusted with upholding the rule of law and are held to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and ethical conduct," Lyons said. "Violations of this sacred sworn oath will not be tolerated. ICE remains fully committed to transparency, accountability, and the fair enforcement of our nation's immigration laws."

Earlier Friday, US District Court Judge Paul A. Magnuson dismissed felony assault charges against Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna and Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, who were accused of beating an ICE officer with a broom handle and a snow shovel during a Jan. 14 fracas. The officer fired a single shot from his handgun, striking Sosa-Celis in his right thigh. The cases were dropped after a highly unusual motion to dismiss from US Attorney for the District of Minnesota Daniel N. Rosen, who said "newly discovered evidence" was "materially inconsistent with the allegations" made against the two men.

The reversal follows a string of high-profile shootings involving federal immigration agents in which eyewitness statements and video evidence have called into question claims made to justify using deadly force. The lawyer representing Aljorna and Sosa-Celis said they're "overjoyed" that all charges have been dismissed. Had they been convicted, they would have faced years in federal prison. "The charges against them were based on lies by an ICE agent who recklessly shot into their home through a closed door," said attorney Brian D. Clark. "They are so happy justice is being served." It's unclear whether the men could still be deported. More here.