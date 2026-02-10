Gallup Detects a Significant Shift in American Optimism

American optimism about the future has slid to its lowest point since Gallup began tracking it nearly 20 years ago. Just under 60% of US adults now expect to be living "high-quality" lives five years from now, according to a new Gallup poll. That's down 3.5 points since 2024 and 9 points since 2020, the peak of the pandemic. "I think that's disconcerting, and says a lot about the mood of the American public today," Dan Witters, research director for Gallup's National Health and Well-Being Index, tells the Washington Post.