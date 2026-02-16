Radio Host Alleges Google's AI Podcast Voice Mimics Him

Radio host David Greene says he didn't sign up to co-star in Google's AI podcasts—but his ears tell him otherwise. The former host of NPR's Morning Edition is suing Google, alleging its NotebookLM tool, which uses AI to create on-demand podcasts, uses an AI-generated male voice that closely mimics his own without his consent, compensation, or control over what it says, reports the Washington Post in a lengthy look at the case. Greene argues the voice's rhythm, intonation, and even his characteristic verbal tics are so similar that friends, colleagues, and listeners assumed he'd licensed his voice to Google.