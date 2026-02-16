Maya Hawke Ties the Knot in Surprise NYC Ceremony

Maya Hawke quietly tied the knot on Valentine's Day, and her guest list included two very familiar faces: parents Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke . The 27-year-old Stranger Things star and musician Christian Lee Hutson, 35, were married Saturday in New York City in what People described as a surprise ceremony. Thurman and Ethan Hawke, who divorced in 2005, attended along with their son, Maya's younger brother Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke. Photos show Maya in a white gown topped with a dramatic winter coat and Hutson in a tuxedo; Thurman wore a pale blue dress, while Ethan Hawke opted for an all-black look.

Also on hand: much of Hawke's Stranger Things family. Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Sadie Sink were spotted celebrating with the couple. Not in attendance was David Harbour, who played Jim Hopper, and whose divorce from singer Lily Allen has been getting quite a bit of attention, Page Six reports.

Hutson had publicly referred to Maya as his fiancée in a radio interview last year, and she was later photographed wearing a diamond ring in April. They had been friends for four years before things got romantic, E! News reports. Hawke, who modeled for AllSaints and Calvin Klein before moving into acting, made her screen debut in a PBS adaptation of Little Women and later appeared in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Her breakout came as Robin on Netflix's Stranger Things, which recently wrapped its final season. The bride has previously said she "loves" working with both of her actor parents, calling them "amazing at their job."