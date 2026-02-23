Boreal Forests Are Heading North

Forests in the far north aren't standing still. A new analysis of 36 years of satellite imagery finds that the planet's boreal forests have expanded by about 12% since 1985 and inched northward by 0.29 degrees mean latitude and 0.43 degrees median latitude, as they respond to a warming climate. These conifer-heavy forests, which ring the Arctic, are among the world's biggest land-based carbon stores—and they're heating up faster than any other major forest type. The study, published in Biogeosciences and led in part by NASA scientists using machine learning, mapped tree cover at a fine resolution to track the shift, per Futurism. NASA Science calls it "the longest and highest-resolution satellite record of calibrated tree cover to date."