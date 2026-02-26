Cops: Assisted Living Worker Shot Resident in the Head

The shooting death of a retired attorney-turned-mystery writer at a Maryland senior living facility has been tied to a 22-year-old staff member now also accused of shooting at a state trooper, authorities say. Prosecutors on Wednesday charged medication technician Maurquise Emillo James with first-degree murder in the Feb. 14 killing of 87-year-old Robert Fuller, who was found shot in the head in his apartment at the Cogir facility in Potomac, per the Washington Post. Ten days later, during a 3:30am Tuesday traffic stop in Baltimore, James, driving a gray Infiniti, fired twice at a Maryland state trooper at close range and fled, officials say; the trooper was not struck but suffered stippling injuries to the face. James was arrested about 12 hours later, per CBS News.