Cops: Assisted Living Worker Shot Resident in the Head

The shooting death of a retired attorney-turned-mystery writer at a Maryland senior living facility has been tied to a 22-year-old staff member now also accused of shooting at a state trooper, authorities say. Prosecutors on Wednesday charged medication technician Maurquise Emillo James with first-degree murder in the Feb. 14 killing of 87-year-old Robert Fuller, who was found shot in the head in his apartment at the Cogir facility in Potomac, per the Washington Post. Ten days later, during a 3:30am Tuesday traffic stop in Baltimore, James, driving a gray Infiniti, fired twice at a Maryland state trooper at close range and fled, officials say; the trooper was not struck but suffered stippling injuries to the face. James was arrested about 12 hours later, per CBS News.
Investigators say shell casings from Fuller's killing and the traffic stop match the same weapon. Court records allege James, who delivered daily medications to residents at the facility, had previously tampered with door sensors, allowing movements that weren't fully tracked. Surveillance video released by police shows a person in a plaid jacket, mask, and wig entering and leaving the building around the time of the shooting; co-workers later told police they recognized James' build and gait. A motive has not been identified, and officials say nothing appeared to be stolen from Fuller's apartment. James is also charged with attempted first-degree murder in the attack on the trooper.