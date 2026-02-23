Professor Admits Using 'Racist Trope' at School Meeting

A hot mic at a New York City school meeting has now drawn in one of the city's top public colleges. Hunter College says it is reviewing whether comments made by associate biology professor Allyson Friedman at a Feb. 10 Community Education Council meeting violated its conduct and nondiscrimination policies, per the New York Times . During a heated debate over a plan to close or relocate several Upper West Side schools, Friedman—attending virtually as a public school parent—was heard interjecting on a livestream while a Black student spoke out against the potential closing of her school. "They're too dumb to know they're in a bad school," she said, adding, "If you train a Black person well enough, they'll know to use the back. You don't have to tell them anymore."

Friedman appeared to be referencing an earlier comment from Reginald Higgins, the local school district superintendent. He had referenced the late historian, Carter G. Woodson, who famously said that by making a man an outcast, he will use "the back door" without being told. Parents were noticeably shocked and outraged, per the Times and Newsweek. Higgins later criticized the "demeaning assumptions" about Black children. City officials, including Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal and City Council education chair Eric Dinowitz, condemned the comments as racist.

In an emailed statement, Friedman, who is tenured, said her microphone was unintentionally on and that she had been trying to explain "systemic racism" to her child by citing "an obviously racist trope." She said her "complete comments" show the views were not her own and not directed at any student or group, but acknowledged causing harm and apologized, adding she supports students opposing the closures. Hunter, part of CUNY, called the remarks "abhorrent." It said it expects community members' words and actions to align with its commitment to an inclusive environment as the broader fight over school closures and racial inequities continues. It noted the school district is also investigating.