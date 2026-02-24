6 Planets to Line Up in the Night Sky on Saturday

Six planets are linking up in the sky at the end of February, and most will be visible to the naked eye. It's what's known as a planetary parade, which happens when multiple planets appear to line up in the sky at once, the AP reports. The planets aren't in a straight line, but are close together on one side of the sun. Skygazers can usually spot two or three planets after sunset, according to NASA. Hangouts of four or five that can be glimpsed with the naked eye are less common and occur every few years.
- When will they be visible? On Saturday, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn will be visible to the naked eye if clear skies allow. Uranus and Neptune can only be spotted with binoculars and telescopes.
- What time is optimal for viewing? Go outside about an hour after sunset and venture away from tall buildings and trees that will block the view. Look to the western sky and spot Mercury, Venus, and Saturn close to the horizon. Jupiter will be higher up, along with Uranus and Neptune.
- How to know if you've spied a member of the parade? "If it's twinkling, it's a star. If it is not twinkling, it's a planet," says planetary scientist Sara Mazrouei with Humber Polytechnic in Canada. The parade should be visible over the weekend and in the days after. Eventually, Mercury will bow out and dip below the horizon. At least one bright planet is visible on most nights, according to NASA.
An even more impressive planetary parade happened last February when seven planets lined up
in a display that won't be seen again until 2040.