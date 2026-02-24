6 Planets to Line Up in the Night Sky on Saturday

Six planets are linking up in the sky at the end of February, and most will be visible to the naked eye. It's what's known as a planetary parade, which happens when multiple planets appear to line up in the sky at once, the AP reports. The planets aren't in a straight line, but are close together on one side of the sun. Skygazers can usually spot two or three planets after sunset, according to NASA. Hangouts of four or five that can be glimpsed with the naked eye are less common and occur every few years.

When will they be visible? On Saturday, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn will be visible to the naked eye if clear skies allow. Uranus and Neptune can only be spotted with binoculars and telescopes.