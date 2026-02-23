Murder of Crime Novelist Baffles Police in Maryland

The real-life death of a man who once wrote a murder mystery has turned into one. Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are trying to solve the killing of 87-year-old Robert Fuller, a wealthy retired lawyer, Navy Reserve officer, and self-published crime novelist who was found shot in the head in his apartment at an upscale assisted-living facility in Potomac on Feb. 14, the Washington Post reports. Investigators say someone entered his third-floor unit at the Cogir of Potomac facility that morning and shot him, and they now believe he was specifically targeted.

"Somebody made a conscious decision to make their way into this facility and go to Mr. Fuller's room and shoot him," said Capt. Sean Gagen, head of the county's Major Crimes division. Detectives on Friday released surveillance footage of a suspect seen walking the grounds around the time of the killing: a slim figure in dark pants and a yellowish checkered shirt, with long dark hair and a noticeable gait, as if favoring one foot. Police don't know whether the person is male or female or whether they acted alone.

At first, responders considered the possibility of suicide, but no gun was found. Gagen said the main question now is why anyone would target Fuller. "It's a challenge from the standpoint that Mr. Fuller seems like a person who didn't have any enemies at all," he said. Fuller spent much of his life in Augusta, Maine, where he practiced law, served as a Navy judge advocate, and poured an inherited fortune into local causes, from hospitals and schools to veterans groups and the YMCA, the Post reports.

Friends describe him as formal, outspoken, generous, and "flamboyant," a man who might show up at events in full Navy dress whites with a ceremonial sword. Friends tell News4 that Fuller moved to Potomac with his wife a few years ago because she had family in the area. He remained in Maryland after she died in 2023 but continued to contribute to causes in Maine. In 2009, Fuller self-published a crime novel titled Unnatural Deaths. One reviewer described the novel, set in Maine, as revolving around a murder solved by "diligent police work," per the Baltimore Banner.