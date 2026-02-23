Border Patrol Agent Shoots Person Near Canadian Border

A predawn encounter near the Canadian border in northern New Hampshire ended with a Border Patrol agent shooting an armed person early Sunday, authorities say. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott said preliminary reports indicate the individual fired at the agent in Pittsburg, and the agent shot back. The agent was not hurt; the person who was struck was taken to a local hospital, though officials have not released their condition, WMUR reports. Officials say the shooting happened near the port of entry around 1am.

"The FBI Boston Field Office will be investigating the incident. CBP is cooperating fully with investigators," Scott said, per the New Hampshire Union Leader. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says it is monitoring the investigation. An FBI Evidence Response Team processed the scene, near Route 3 by the Canadian crossing, where the highway was closed for a stretch on Sunday.

No names or further details about the circumstances of the confrontation have been made public. The AP reports that Pittsburg is the only town in New Hampshire that borders Canada and the border crossing is usually quiet. The municipality, which has a population of around 800 across 290 square miles, also borders Maine and Vermont.