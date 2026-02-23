Jamie Foxx Joins Criticism of BAFTA Outburst's Handling

The fallout from the way the host and the broadcaster handled the profanity, including slurs, shouted from the audience in London during the BAFTA ceremony on Sunday now includes actors and politicians. Jamie Foxx commented on a post about the outburst by activist John Davidson and the onstage apology by Alan Cumming, who blamed Tourette syndrome. "Unacceptable," Foxx wrote, the Guardian reports, along with, "Nah he meant that s---." Actor Wendell Pierce said it's infuriating that there wasn't a complete apology immediately to Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan, who were arriving onstage when Davidson shouted the n-word. "The insult to them takes priority," Pierce said. "It doesn't matter the reasoning for the racist slur."

The BBC also apologized but didn't edit the shouting out of the program, which the BBC's Steven McIntosh points out was shown on a two-hour delay. The awards show remained on BBC iPlayer for streaming on Monday morning; it was later taken down. UK Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch called airing the slurs "a horrible mistake" and said the network needs to explain why they were cut out for the broadcast.

It's an impossible situation that calls for grace, Hannah Beachler, the production designer for Sinners, wrote on X, saying, "but it happened 3 times that night, and one of the three times was directed at myself on the way to dinner after the show." She added: "But what made the situation worse was the throw away apology of 'if you were offended' at the end of the show. Of course we were offended."