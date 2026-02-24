Republicans Demand Gonzales Resign Over Racy Texts

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales is under intensifying pressure from within his own party to abandon his re-election bid, after newly released explicit text messages appear to show him asking a staffer for sexual photos. The texts, from 2024, were provided to the Wall Street Journal by the widower of Gonzales' former regional director, Regina Santos-Aviles, a married mother of one who died by self-immolation in September. Gonzalez asks for a "sexy pic" and for details on Santos-Aviles' favorite sexual position before fantasizing about having sex with her, per the San Antonio Express-News . Twice, Santos-Aviles tells the congressman he's gone "too far."

Gonzales, a three-term Texas congressman, Navy veteran, husband, and father of six, has previously dismissed talk of an improper relationship as "personal smears." He's accused Santos-Aviles' widower of blackmail and did not respond to a new request for comment. The messages have prompted a growing chorus of Republicans to call for his resignation, including Reps. Lauren Boebert, Anna Paulina Luna, Nancy Mace, and fellow Texan Brandon Gill, as well as his primary challenger, YouTuber Brandon Herrera.

As Herrera was endorsed by members of the House Freedom Caucus on Monday, Luna said every lawmaker "should be condemning a sitting Member of Congress asking for explicit photos of their staff." She later added, "I will not tolerate this type of moral rot in my own party. NOR should the AMERICAN PEOPLE," per KRCR. House Speaker Mike Johnson, who endorsed Gonzales last year, called the accusations serious but said investigations must run their course, adding Gonzales must answer to his voters. Santos-Aviles' husband says Johnson and President Trump should now rescind their backing of Gonzales. GOP primary voting in his district ends March 3.