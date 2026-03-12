Trump Discourages Iran From Attending World Cup

President Trump said Thursday did not think it would be "appropriate" for the Iranian soccer team to attend this year's World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, and cited safety concerns as a reason, while the countries are embroiled in a war.

Iranian leaders said earlier this week that it's "not possible" for the country to participate in the World Cup. Trump's message appears to depart somewhat from what he relayed Tuesday at the White House to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who later publicly said that Trump assured him the Iranian players and coaches would be welcome, the AP reports. The White House did not immediately clarify Thursday what Trump meant by "their own life and safety," such as whether he anticipated threats against them while in the United States after US and Israeli strikes on Iran that began Feb. 28.

The US is hosting the World Cup with Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. Iran, one of 48 teams in the tournament, was scheduled to play in Inglewood, California, against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 before finishing group play in Seattle against Egypt on June 26. If Iran makes the withdrawal official, it will be the tournament's first since 1950 and FIFA will have to scramble to find a replacement, Reuters reports. Since June, Iran has been subject to a travel ban into the US as part of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. But athletes and coaches from the target nations are exempt, which means the Iranian team would be allowed to enter the US.