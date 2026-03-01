Iran Answers Israeli Pounding After Trump Warns 'Better Not'

Israel announced Sunday it launched a wave of strikes on "the heart of Tehran," and explosions followed in Iran's capital. Iran's government, which had vowed revenge for the death Saturday of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, retaliated with a barrage of missiles and drones aimed at Israel and US military installations around the Persian Gulf region, as well as Dubai, the AP reports. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard had threatened earlier in the day to begin its "most intense offensive operation" ever, drawing a warning from President Trump. "They better not do that, however," Trump posted in all caps, per the Hill, "because if they do, we will hit them with a force that has never been seen before!"