SCOTUS Confirms USPS Can't Be Sued

A divided Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Americans can't sue the US Postal Service, even when employees deliberately refuse to deliver mail. By a 5-4 vote, the justices ruled against a Texas landlord, Lebene Konan, who alleges her mail was intentionally withheld for two years. Konan, who is Black, claims racial prejudice played a role in postal employees' actions, the AP reports.

Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for a majority of five conservative justices, said the federal law that generally shields the Postal Service from lawsuits over missing, lost and undelivered mail includes "the intentional nondelivery of mail."