Martin Short's Daughter Katherine Dies at 42

Martin Short is mourning the death of his eldest child, 42-year-old daughter Katherine Hartley Short. She died by suicide in Los Angeles, according to TMZ . Police and fire officials responded to her Hollywood Hills home Monday evening and found her dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement sources told the outlet.

Katherine was the eldest of three children adopted by Short and his wife Nancy Dolman, who died from ovarian cancer in 2010. Katherine earned degrees from NYU and USC and worked as a social worker in LA. She worked at UCLA's Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital and the Camden Center mental health outpatient program before going into private practice, People reports. She was also active with Bring Change 2 Mind, a nonprofit focused on reducing mental health stigma. Largely out of the spotlight, she occasionally appeared at events with her father.

The loss comes weeks after Short publicly honored longtime friend and collaborator Catherine O'Hara following her death. A Minneapolis theater says it's not yet known whether a sold-out show Short is scheduled to perform with Steve Martin on Saturday will go on. If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call or text 988 in the US or visit 988lifeline.org.