Hegseth Tries Again to Punish Mark Kelly

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is escalating his clash with Sen. Mark Kelly, taking his bid to punish the Arizona Democrat to a federal appeals court, Politico reports. Hegseth is asking the DC Circuit to overturn a judge's order that temporarily blocked the Pentagon from demoting Kelly, a former Navy captain and astronaut, and lowering his retirement pay over the video he and other lawmakers released urging members of the US military to "refuse illegal orders." Kelly, in response to Hegseth's appeal, said he'll keep fighting, Politico reports. "These guys don't know when to quit," he said. "There is only one reason to appeal that ruling: to keep trampling on the free speech rights of retired veterans and silence dissent."